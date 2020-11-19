Mrs. Ethel Marie Pete Patrick, 74 passed on November 11, 2020.

She was a native of Galveston Island, Texas.

Ethel was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys (Reado) Foreman, daughter, Lajuana Prior, sister, Elzina (Pete) Louis and brother, Charles Pete.

She is survived by her daughters, Vicky Taylor, Gladys Prior, Ethel Eulian, Della Prior, 22 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Her sisters Orelia (Pete) Dennis, Katie (Pete) Lacey, Grady (Pete) Scott, Wanda (Pete) Thomas, Easter (Pete) Credit, Pastor Maybelline (Pete) Washington and brother, Leon Pete.

Services will be Saturday, November 21st, 2020, 12 noon at Christ Temple New Life Ministries. Apostle Ronald Washington Sr, officiating.

Under the direction of Moody-Harris Funeral Home.

Interment Calvary Cemetery.