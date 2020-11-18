Nederland arrests, blotter for Nov. 9-15

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15:

Christian Moore, 24, Nederland warrants

Randal Moore, 28, Nederland warrants

Jeremy Picazo, 40, warrant other agency

Michael Garner, 34, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency

Meyoishi Hill, 29, warrant other agency

Charlie Bryant, 37, warrant other agency

Armando Morales Espinosa, 31, warrant other agency

Justin Mattingly, 41, driving while intoxicated

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15:

Nov. 9

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2400 block of Boston.

An officer recovered stolen property in the 1400 block of South U.S. 69.

Theft of a firearm was reported in the 300 block of Hardy.

Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of FM 365.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of North U.S. 69.

Assault was reported in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 7600 block of Erie Drive.

Theft was reported in the 3000 block of Lawrence.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2900 block of Avenue M.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.

Nov. 10

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2000 block of Atlanta.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested another agency’s warrant in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

An officer assisted another agency in the 2200 block of Sixth Street, Port Neches.

Nov. 11

Criminal trespass was reported in the 3300 block of Park Drive.

Terroristic threat and criminal trespass was reported in the 1400 block of Marshall.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1700 block of Nederland Avenue.

Nov. 12

Theft was reported the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

An officer found property and found a person to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 3000 block of Eighth Street.

Nov. 13

Telephone harassment was reported in the 200 block of Fifth Street.

Nov. 14

Theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief was reported in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.

Found property was reported in the 900 block of North 30 th Street.

Street. Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3700 block of Avenue H.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.

Nov. 15