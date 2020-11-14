PHOTO — Nederland completes hurricane debris removal
City of Nederland staff confirmed this week that Hurricane Laura and Delta debris removal operations are complete.
The normal trash routes will resume Monday, and the normal schedule has the trash trucks on the south route next week and on the north route the week of Nov. 23.
City Manager Chris Duque said the City thanks CERES for their efforts, and its solid waste crews and public works employees who worked and supported the debris operations.
You Might Like
PHOTOS — Nederland Chamber comes together over coffee
The Nederland Chamber of Commerce networking coffee returned to action this week. Homestead Mortgage’s Mark Burlison talks while standing next... read more