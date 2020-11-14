PHOTO — Nederland completes hurricane debris removal

November 14, 2020

By PA News

Published 12:22 am Saturday, November 14, 2020

City of Nederland staff confirmed this week that Hurricane Laura and Delta debris removal operations are complete.

The normal trash routes will resume Monday, and the normal schedule has the trash trucks on the south route next week and on the north route the week of Nov. 23.

City Manager Chris Duque said the City thanks CERES for their efforts, and its solid waste crews and public works employees who worked and supported the debris operations.

