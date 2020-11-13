Antibody therapy distribution across Texas targets outpatient use by COVID-19 patients

Gov. Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Department of State Health Services is allocating an initial shipment of bamlanivimab, the Eli Lilly & Company monoclonal antibody therapy, to be distributed as early as next week to acute care hospitals across every geographic region of the state.

Bamlanivimab is for outpatient use in people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are at increased risk of severe disease.

It has been shown to prevent hospitalizations in some patients when used before they become very sick.

The Governor’s office has not yet responded to a question from Port Arthur Newsmedia as to if that antibody therapy would be distributed to Port Arthur or Beaumont health hospitals.

These weekly shipments of doses have been provided to the state at no cost through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Texas Health Services will allocate this initial distribution of bamlanivimab based on three criteria: new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the community, new lab-confirmed COVID-19 admissions to hospitals, and total lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

“This initial allotment of bamlanivimab will help health care professionals effectively treat cases of COVID-19 within their communities and aid in reducing hospitalizations,” Abbott said.