PAPD discovers body Thursday morning along Gulfway Drive
Port Arthur Police are investigating the discovery of a dead body Thursday morning.
Although authorities at the scene did not comment on the status of the investigation, police could be seen collecting evidence related to the possible crime.
Approximately a half-dozen PAPD officers were at the corner of Gulfway Drive and Bluebonnet Avenue at 10:15 a.m. Thursday working the scene.
A body covered with a blue sheet was visible in the backyard of a home in the 2200 Block of Gulfway Drive.
Port Arthur Newsmedia will report more details as they become available.
You Might Like
Port Arthur EDC awards Korean barbecue restaurant grant, renovation firm at Press Building
The Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation awarded a conditional grant to a company establishing a Korean barbecue restaurant next to... read more