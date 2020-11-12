November 12, 2020

Port Arthur Police officers gather details of an unidentified body lying behind a house on Gulfway Drive Thursday morning. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 11-12-20

PAPD discovers body Thursday morning along Gulfway Drive

By I.C. Murrell

Published 10:52 am Thursday, November 12, 2020

Port Arthur Police are investigating the discovery of a dead body Thursday morning.

Although authorities at the scene did not comment on the status of the investigation, police could be seen collecting evidence related to the possible crime.

Approximately a half-dozen PAPD officers were at the corner of Gulfway Drive and Bluebonnet Avenue at 10:15 a.m. Thursday working the scene.

A body covered with a blue sheet was visible in the backyard of a home in the 2200 Block of Gulfway Drive.

Port Arthur Newsmedia will report more details as they become available.

