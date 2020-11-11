DEATH NOTICES: Nov. 11, 2020

Verna Chevalier, 68, of Port Arthur, Texas died Saturday, November 7, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Susan Swann-Rollison, of Port Neches, Texas services 3:00 pm Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Oak Bluff Memorial Park under the direction of

Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Bria S. McZeal, 26, of Port Arthur, Texas died Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Mayo James (M.J.) Romero, 80, of Orange, Texas died November 8, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

James C. Porter Sr.: Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Melancon’s Funeral Home in

Nederland.

Donald Adams, 81, of Nederland, Texas passed away November 7, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in

Nederland.

Eldine Ann Hanify, 75, of Port Arthur, Texas died November 8, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Patricia Louise David, 82, of Bridge City, Texas died Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home –

Groves.

James Michael Menard, 61, of Beaumont, died Thursday, November 5, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.