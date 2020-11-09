Avery Trace victim shot Sunday night “not cooperating” with police, chief says

A 19-year-old man who was shot in the upper body while at Avery Trace Apartments Sunday night is not cooperating with law enforcement, Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said.

The victim, who is from Port Arthur, was shot one time and was brought to the hospital by a private vehicle. Hospital officials then notified PAPD of the shooting, Duriso said.

The male is the only victim in the shooting.

There is no suspect information, as the victim is not cooperating with law enforcement, police said.

The shooting took place just before 8 p.m. Sunday at Avery Trace Apartments in the 4000 block of FM 365.

Duriso said it is not known if Sunday’s shooting is connected to a shooting that took place earlier this month at the complex.

On Nov. 1, several apartments were hit with bullets, and authorities said there were no life threatening injuries.

A reader submitted a video to Port Arthur Newsmedia from a nearby street where a total of approximately 15 shots from at least two different firearms could be heard.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

Avery Trace has seen its share of violent crimes; last October came the shooting death of Deshandric Clayton, 23; in 2018 was the shooting death of Joseph Boudreaux, 25; and in 2017 the shooting death of Javonte Jack, 20.