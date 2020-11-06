Spindletop Center mourns passing of Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harlan Charleston 

BEAUMONT – Spindletop Center sadly announces that Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harlan Charleston, who was a mental health advocate and compassionate colleague, died Friday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that Dr. Harlan Charleston passed away unexpectedly this morning,” said Holly Borel, chief executive officer of Spindletop Center. “Dr. Charleston was a patient, kind, caring man that gave tirelessly to the population of individuals that suffer from mental health disorders.

Charleston worked at Spindletop Center for nine years after serving as a contract employee for many years prior.

During this time, he worked in the Community Support Services unit, including with adult mental health services, forensics programs, and programs for people who are homeless.

He was named Spindletop Center’s Chief Medical Officer in 2018, providing guidance and knowledge to many areas of the organization.

By his leadership, Spindletop Center gained a fierce champion for diversity and inclusion for all those impacted by mental health issues. His quiet gentle voice carried the strength of his values and profound empathy for others.

“Dr. Charleston’s compassion for his colleagues was unparalleled,” said Borel. “He was a man that cared about humanity and that was reflected in everything he did.”