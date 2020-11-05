PHOTO: Bum Phillips trophy finds home at PNG
Dr. Scott Ryan, principal at Port Neches-Groves High School, holds up the Bum Phillips Bowl trophy Wednesday morning, which is given annually to the winner of the Mid-County Madness football game between PNG and Nederland.
The Indians defeated the Bulldogs this year, 22-21.
The trophy will stay at the winning high school for the rest of the academic year.
