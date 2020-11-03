Sarah Anne Cannatella, age 94, born in Dublin, Ireland on June 29, 1926, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, Texas.

Sarah is preceded in death by her parents John and Mollie Moore and son Joseph Cannatella.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Frank Cannatella of Port Neches, Texas; daughter, Mary Cannatella of Port Neches, Texas; sons John Cannatella and wife Tina of Fannett, Texas and Paul Cannatella and wife Whitney of Fannett, Texas; grandchildren, Mia Cannatella, Sophia Cannatella, Joseph Cannatella, Molly Cannatella, Cross Cannatella, Davey Dugas, and Caisson Cannatella.

She was “love” to her husband and Granny to seven grandchildren.

A strong, wise, determined women to every person she met.

She first came to America when she was 34 with just a suitcase and a knack for fashion.

She once said her favorite job was an internship in Dublin where she designed the window displays for a shop.

In Beaumont, Texas on April 2, 1973 she became a U.S. citizen.

She was a creative mind; this is put on display in her home where her original art pieces cover the walls.

She found joy in creating art, collecting handbags, and antique shopping.

She was a master in the kitchen and often prepared meals for days.

She would set up the most beautiful table for her entire family to enjoy.

We would cherish every bite and all the memories made at her dining table.

She traveled the world, from vacations to Sicily to enjoy pizza, to the shores of Ireland, and all of her road trip quests.

Her children remember a childhood filled with driving to destinations across the country.

They would pile into their VW Cannavan and drive to Colorado, Tennessee, Louisiana and more.

Of all the travels her favorite trips were to Ireland with Frank, they never went anywhere without each other.

In her last days she was visited by family and loved ones, where we would pray the Rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet.

She was a devout catholic and a strong believer in the power of prayer.

She was a member of St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church.

She lived a holy life and often donated to the less fortunate, she would say “what you come into this life with, is what you leave with” and to “always be kind.”

She was selfless, a women who would always lend a helping hand whether it be with her time, treasure, and prayer.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Levingston Funeral Home in Port Neches.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church with Reverend Shane Baxter officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospitality Center, 3959 Gulfway Drive, Port Arthur, Texas 77642.