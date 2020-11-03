Nederland Chamber plans networking coffee next week
NEDERLAND — The Nederland Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Bureau is hosting a November networking coffee event next week.
Networking begins at 8 a.m. Nov. 10 at the Heritage Festival Pavilion on Boston Avenue.
Organizers will be practicing COVID-19 safety protocols.
“We ask that you please wear your mask and be mindful of social distancing practices,” a Chamber statement read.
For more information call the chamber at 409-722-0279.
You Might Like
Port Arthur residents can weigh in on CARES Act funding
The City of Port Arthur Grants Management Division is hosting a multi-day public comment period that ends Friday (Nov. 6),... read more