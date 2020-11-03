Lenora Elizondo of Port Arthur passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Harbor Hospice House in Beaumont.

She was born in Doucette, Texas on July 15th to her parents, Jesus Lopez and Delores Guerrero Lopez.

Lenora spent most of her life living in Beaumont.

She moved to Port Arthur after she married her husband of 54 years, Richard Elizondo Sr. Lenora was a devoted wife and mother.

She was always happiest when she was spending time with family and friends.

The children of the family were her pride and joy.

She cherished memories of her early years-trips with her son, traveling, watching her husband play softball and gathering with their many friends.

She was a wonderful example of how we should all live – loving, caring for others, giving and never expecting anything in return.

She will be greatly missed.

Lenora was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where she was active in Damas Guadalupanas, Altar Society and the Senior Club.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jesus Lopez; her mother, Delores Guerrero Pantoja; her step-father, Guillermo Pantoja; her husband, Richard Elizondo, Sr.; her son, Richard (Ricky) Elizondo, Jr.; her sister, Frances Perez and her brother, Gabriel Lopez.

Lenora is survived by her sister, Elvira Villegas Arrendondo and her husband, Alex; her special friend, Paul Canizales, Jr. along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Perez, James McCrate, John Tomplait, James Tomplait, Jr., George Elizondo and Chuck Elizondo.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, with a rosary to be prayed at 10:00 AM.

A 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Nederland.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors to the funeral home and the church are required to wear facemask or covering and practice social distancing as mandated by the State and County officials.