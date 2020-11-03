Adele Guidry – “In Loving Memory of a Year Without You”

Adele Guidry, 97, of Port Neches, Texas passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at her home.

Adele was born May 3, 1922 in Abbeville, Louisiana to Dewey Sehon and Onezema Hebert Sehon. She was a resident of Port Neches for 76 years and a retired Floral Designer.

Adele was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Port Neches where she served on the Altar Society and the Altar Flower Ministry.

Adele was preceded in death by her husband, John Guidry; daughter, Leah Anne Lister; sisters, Judy Fontenot and Zoe Sehon; brothers, Harold Sehon, Raiford “T-Ray” Sehon, and John Dewey Sehon Jr.

Surviving relatives include her sister, Emma Lou Sehon of Nederland, Texas; son-in-law, Clinton Lister of Beaumont, Texas; daughter, Cheryl Ray Bryant of Port Neches, Texas; grandchildren, Charles L. Frederick of Rosharon, Texas, Danielle (Frederick) Faraci and husband Dominick of LaBelle, Texas, and Robert Lane Bryant; great-grandchildren, Hali (Frederick) Elder and husband Dustin, Hayden Frederick, Sean Bryant, Victoria Bryant, Chelsea Bryant, and Cody Bryant; 2 great-great grandchildren and a host of family, friends, and Barbara and Vic Drago – the best neighbors for 50 years.

Special thank you to the Hospice Plus team for great care and all the love, Dawn, Tori, Tasha, Tamara, David, Norma, Tiffany and everyone at hospice who cared and loved Me-Me.

Thank you to Greg Flemming of Thompson Florist in Nederland.