Tropical depression appears to be forming; advisories likely
As of Saturday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center, a vigorous tropical wave is located over the central Caribbean Sea.
It continues to produce organized cloudiness and thunderstorms, and a tropical depression appears to be forming.
It has a near 100 percent chance of formation during the next 48 hours and five days.
If this recent development trend continues, advisories will likely be initiated on this disturbance by Saturday evening while the system moves generally westward at about 15 mph toward the western Caribbean Sea.
You Might Like
Port Arthur water outage: 3000 Block of 9th Avenue. Number for updates available.
Customers will experience low water pressure or no water services due to a water main repair in the 3000 Block... read more