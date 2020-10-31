Tropical depression appears to be forming; advisories likely

As of Saturday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center, a vigorous tropical wave is located over the central Caribbean Sea.

It continues to produce organized cloudiness and thunderstorms, and a tropical depression appears to be forming.

It has a near 100 percent chance of formation during the next 48 hours and five days.

If this recent development trend continues, advisories will likely be initiated on this disturbance by Saturday evening while the system moves generally westward at about 15 mph toward the western Caribbean Sea.