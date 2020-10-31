Port Arthur water outage: 3000 Block of 9th Avenue. Number for updates available.
Customers will experience low water pressure or no water services due to a water main repair in the 3000 Block of 9th Avenue, the City of Port Arthur announced at approximately 11:20 a.m. Saturday.
The area impacted includes 9th Avenue to 6th Avenue, between 29th Street to 32nd Street for about four to eight hours.
The city said crews are working quickly to repair the water main.
Customers may receive status and updates by calling 409-983-8550.
You Might Like
Nederland handyman implicated for stealing tools from Beaumont, truck from Pasadena
A Nederland man has been linked by authorities to stealing tools from a couple who hired him as a handyman... read more