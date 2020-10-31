Assault, drug charges & burglaries lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

BEAUMONT — Assault, drug charges and burglaries topped this week’s list of indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury.

Gregory Charles Fusilier, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Sept. 10.

Danielle Ashley George, 34, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, heroin, for an incident that occurred March 12.

Danielle Ashley George, 34, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 12.

Jose Eduardo Arroyo, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for burglary for an incident that occurred July 6.

Joseph Karl Barker, also known as Joseph Barker and Joseph K, Barker, 62, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault on a family member for an incident that occurred July 31.

Joseph Karl Barker, also known as Joseph Barker and Joseph K, Barker, 62, of Port Arthur was indicted for injury to an elderly individual for an incident that occurred July 31.

Louis Ray White Jr., 41, transient, was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred July 17.

Richard Dwayne Wiltz, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver PG-2A for an incident that occurred Feb. 7.

Shlena Jovan Zeigler, also known as Shlena Heard, Shlena Zeiglar, Tanna Evet Ziegler, Shlena J. Zeigler, Shlena Jovan Hear, and Shlena Javona Zeigler, 40, of Orange was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred June 17.

Ashley Ann Presley, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 17.

Earl James Quincy, also known as Earl Quincy and Earl Ray Quincy, 63, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred April 17.

Earl James Quincy, also known as Earl Quincy and Earl Ray Quincy, 63, of Beaumont was indicted for theft of copper, bronze or aluminum wire for an incident that occurred July 25.

James Quinney, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred April 24.

Darrell W. Redeaux, also known as Darrell Wayne Redeaux, 54, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Aug. 28.

Deonte Rashad Richard, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for felony stalking for an incident that occurred June 29.

Marrion Kertes Robinson, 43, transient, was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred May 25.

Randall Paul Rucker, 58, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 7.

Randy Lee Schofield, 47, of Nederland was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred June 22.

Randy Lee Schofield, 47, of Nederland was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred July 1.

Randy Lee Schofield, 47, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 1.

Angela Ashy, 26, of Lumberton was indicted for assault on a public servant for an incident that occurred April 20.

Devyn Raylin Snyder, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred June 1.

Patrick Stubbs, 55, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred July 24.

Deandre Sutton, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred March 11.

Chewana Oliver, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred June 7.

Jacqueline Denise Owens, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Aug. 3.

Vanessa Kay Tatum, 38, transient, was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred July 11.

Jessie Kaye Theal, 55, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 22.

Mark Curtis Thomas, 64, transient, was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred July 4.

Amber Lee Traxler, 40, transient, was indicted for unauthorized use of e vehicle for an incident that occurred Nov. 27, 2019.

Joshia David Pearson, also known as Joshua David Pearson, 37, transient, was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Nov. 27, 2019.

Gustavo Vargas, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred June 30.

Mark Anthony Wagner, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 25.

Christopher C. Washington, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault/family violence for an incident that occurred July 5.

Christopher C. Washington, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred July 5.

Quinton Watts, 32, transient, was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred May 17.

Morgan Nash Wheeler, also known as Morgan Nash Thibodeaux, 25, of The Woodlands, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 10.

Juma Kato White, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred May 16.

Joseph Hernandez Trice, also known as Joseph Trice and Jo Black, 37, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred May 24.

Lealan Marcus Turberville, 34, of Satsuma, Alabama was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 17.

Jason Demery Weatherford, 42, of Port Neches was indicted for possession f a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 20.

Tyler Brent Willett, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 28.

Jason L. Williams, also known as Jason Lyn Williams, 37, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 4.

Garrick Sterling White, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for felony criminal mischief for an incident that occurred July 4.

Michael J. Wimbley, also known as Michael Jahahh Wimbley and Michael Wimbley, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession f a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Aug. 16.

Carlton Dale Wolfford, 35, of Vidor was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred June 1.

Mark Wright, also known as Mark Clayton Wright, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a public servant for an incident that occurred May 4.

Kyrian Harris, 17, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Oct. 12.

Dominique Abraham, 17, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Oct. 12.

Christpher Mitchell, 18, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Oct. 12.

Chatman Gobert, also known as Chatman O. Gibert, and Chatman Oliver Gobert, 53, of Port Arthur was indicted for failure to comply with sex offender registration for an incident that occurred April 20.

James Green, also known as Nathaniel Green, 51, of Beaumont was indicted for injury to a child for an incident that occurred Oct. 20, 2019.

Britney Marie Malbrue, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for abandon/endanger a child for an incident that Occurred Jan. 7.

Corie Reed Jr., 30, of Beaumont was indicted for injury to a child for an incident that occurred Feb. 15.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.