Gift of Life, Philpott host “Get in the Pink” for breast cancer survivors

NEDERLAND — The Julie Rogers Gift of Life Program modified its annual “Get in the Pink” luncheon that raises awareness of breast cancer with a drive-thru luncheon at Philpott Toyota on Thursday.

This was the 12th year the Gift of Life has partnered with Philpott to raise awareness and the eighth year for the luncheon. This year’s event was moved away from an indoor dining event as a precaution against coronavirus.

“We have more than 200 people that are driving through to show their support for breast cancer [awareness] and for the Gift of Life to say we love our survivors,” Gift of Life executive director Norma Sampson said.

Sampson said the event went smoothly as a long line formed from the southbound feeder street of U.S. 69 and snaked into the drive-thru setup. Jason’s Deli provided the lunch.

The Philpott dealerships (Ford, Hyundai, Toyota and pre-owned) have donated $50 for each vehicle sold during October, considered Breast Cancer Awareness Month, to the Gift of Life. The organization provides medically underserved women in Southeast Texas with free breast cancer screenings, diagnostic mammograms, ultrasounds and biopsies with access to cancer treatment as needed.

“We’re always proud to give back to the community, especially the Gift of Life,” Philpott community relations coordinator Bob Thewman said. “Preventative checking is where it’s at. We do a lot of stuff to save people’s lives. Testing is where it’s at.”

“Get in the Pink” took place two days after Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie presented a proclamation to the Gift of Life proclaiming September as Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the city.

The Gift of Life is hosting virtual classes from the MD Anderson Cancer Center starting in November on active living after cancer at no charge. Participants can take 12 weekly sessions to learn how to be more physically active, get support from other cancer survivors and discover resources for cancer survivors.

For more information or to register, call the Gift of Life at 409-833-3663.