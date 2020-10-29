October 29, 2020

Kylie Mugleston/The News

PHOTOS: Costumed bowling strikes this week in Port Arthur

By PA News

Published 12:03 am Thursday, October 29, 2020

Michael McKee, left, and Drew Dattilo, right, each with MRC Global hang out with Paige Snyder, membership director with the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce, during The Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce and Young Emerging Leaders’ ninth annual Cosmic Costume Bowling Tournament rolled at Max Bowl.

Jenna Worthy and Chelsie Abondet of Best Hospice enjoyed the fun this week at The Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce and Young Emerging Leaders’ ninth annual Cosmic Costume Bowling Tournament rolled at Max Bowl. (Kylie Mugleston/The News)

