Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 19-25
Nederland Police made the following arrests between Oct. 19 and Oct. 25:
- Regina Overstreet, 47, warrant other agency
- Charles Moses, 28, warrant other agency
- Charles Nichols, 68, warrant other agency
- Daniel Young Sr., 55, Nederland warrants
- Breana Hensley, 25, warrant other agency
- Giovani Rosado, 45, Nederland warrants
- Carly Porter, 24, Nederland warrant and warrant for other agency
- John Cole, 41, driving while intoxicated (blood alcohol content greater than 0.15)
- David Drouche, 47, driving while intoxicated
- Rudolfo Martinez, 49, public intoxication
- James Eckler, 57, public intoxication
- Brenden Jones, 20, warrant other agency
Nederland Police responded to the following calls between Oct. 19 and Oct. 25:
Oct. 19
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of 27th Street.
- Illegal dumping was reported in the 1400 block of North 12th Street.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family was reported in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
- Terroristic threat of family/household -family violence was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue G.
- A person was taken into custody into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 4200 block of Shelly Drive.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1700 block of Nederland Avenue.
Oct. 20
- Telephone harassment was reported in the 400 block of Carriage Lane.
- Assault caused bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 300 block of North 22nd Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 100 block of South Twin City Highway.
- Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue G.
- Theft was reported in the 2700 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2500 block of Canal.
- A city code violation was reported in the 2500 block of Canal.
Oct. 21
- An information report was made in the 1200 block of North 17th Street.
- Assault family violence was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
Oct. 22
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 200 block of North Memorial.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of North Memorial.
- Terroristic threat of family/household-family violence was reported n the 1300 block of Avenue H.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of Hill Terrace.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Avenue H.
Oct. 23
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2300 block of Montaigne.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of U.S. 69.
- Deadly conduct discharge firearm was reported in the 1500 block of Avenue K.
- Found property was reported in the 200 block of North 21st Street.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 600 block of South 17th Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 3400 block of Nederland Avenue.
Oct. 24
- Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 800 block of North 12th Street.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated (blood alcohol content greater than 0.15) in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
Oct. 25
- Theft was reported in the 2700 block of FM 365.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of North Memorial.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue H.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 8300 block of Lake Placid.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 100 block of South Third Street.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2000 block of Avenue E.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 200 block of Memorial.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 100 block of North U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1600 block of Nederland Avenue.
