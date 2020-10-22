Dora Lynne Hayes, 75 of Stowell, Texas was born on May 08, 1945, in Port Arthur, Texas. She fell asleep on October 10, 2020, surrounded by

her children in Baytown, Texas.

She married Bert Hayes, Jr. on January 28, 1963.

They had 52 years together, until his death in 2015.

She became a dedicated witness of Jehovah in 1972 and attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Winnie TX until her passing.

Dora “Lynne” was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph A. Tebo and Leona M. Tebo, sister Florence A. Thomas and brother Earl J. Tebo.

She leaves to cherish her memory, three sons, Marshall Hayes, Sr. (Rebecca) of Nederland, TX; Bert Hayes, III (Mildred) of Baytown, TX;

Solomon K. Hayes (LaTonya) of Rosharon, TX; three daughters, Latrice George, Phebe Hayes of Baytown, TX and Alice Adams of Port Arthur TX., 15 Grandchildren and 9 Great grandchildren.

Survived by siblings, Kaye Baer, Loyce Sinegal (Reginald), Delores Williams, Constance Tebo, Beaula Mansfield (George) and Carol

Robinson. Brothers-in-law: Solomon Hayes (Gwendolyn) Larry Hayes (Kathy) and Lee Thomas, sisters-in-law: Clara Hayes, Willie Douglas,

Shirley Scott (Louis), Emma Hayes, Faye Broussard, and Maxine Hayes, as well as, a host of nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

Memorial service will be held via Zoom for Dora on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. by Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.