PAISD superintendent talks plan to close Memorial campus for week due to COVID spike

In a letter to Memorial High School 10-12th Grade Campus parents and CATE parents, Port Arthur Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Mark L. Porterie said the district was notified of several positive COVID-19 cases in school buildings.

Due to privacy requirements, Porterie said he could not release the names of the individuals or details that may identify them, but the information has been provided to the Port Arthur Health Department and “we are working closely with them on this matter.”

Per the district’s Reopening Plan, PAISD is closing down Memorial High School 10-12th Grade Campus and CATE buildings for five days, beginning Thursday (Oct. 22), in which a deep cleaning/disinfecting will take place.

All Memorial High School 10-12th Grade Campus/CATE students will participate in virtual instruction during this time.

The campuses will reopen on Tuesday (Oct. 27).

“We understand this is a stressful time for everyone,” Porterie said. “Out of an abundance of caution, we advise you to monitor your health, follow the CDC guidelines and contact your primary care physician if you develop any COVID-19-related symptoms.

“We are vigilant about working with local and state health officials to investigate all reported or suspected cases of COVID-19 in our school community.”