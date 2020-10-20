Fatal wreck along Interstate 10 closes lanes of traffic

All westbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10, near Doty Road, in Orange County are closed due to a fatal crash Tuesday morning.

Sergeant Stephanie Davis said Troopers and other emergency personnel are on scene.

All westbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10 will remain closed while Troopers continue to investigate.

Motorists are urged to find an alternate route. Expect delays.

At approximately 5:50a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Orange County. The crash occurred just beyond Doty Road.