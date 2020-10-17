PHOTO — Madness fun comes to Port Neches Market Basket

Thank you to Port Neches Market Basket for hosting the Mid-County Madness trophy.

Each year the trophy goes to the winner of The Bum Phillips Bowl between Nederland and PNG.

Pictured Friday morning is Sirena Miguez of the floral department receiving the Mid-County Madness trophy.

Miguez decorated the table display. Check out the trophy for yourself at Market Basket, 864 Magnolia Avenue in Port Neches.