October 14, 2020

  • 64°
(Mary Meaux/The News)

PHOTOS — Robert Workman gets to work removing bees

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:08 am Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Robert Workman shows part of a bee hive and fresh honey collected from inside a wall of a home at Gilham Circle and Stilwell Boulevard on Tuesday.

Workman is originally from Kansas City and moved to Port Arthur 14 years ago.

Workman is using smoke to help remove the bees from behind a wall at a home on Gilham Circle near Stilwell Boulevard. He said he takes risks with the bees to help others. Mary Meaux/The News

Print Article