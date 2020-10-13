October 13, 2020

  • 77°

TUESDAY SCHOOL UPDATES: Power outages extend Bob Hope School closure

By PA News

Published 11:11 am Tuesday, October 13, 2020

The Bob Hope School will remain closed through Wednesday (Oct. 14).

School officials said they are still experiencing many staff and students without electricity.

“Furthermore, we still have a great number of individuals without internet service,” a school release said. “We will keep you posted on further developments.”

Print Article