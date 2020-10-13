TUESDAY SCHOOL UPDATES: Power outages extend Bob Hope School closure
The Bob Hope School will remain closed through Wednesday (Oct. 14).
School officials said they are still experiencing many staff and students without electricity.
“Furthermore, we still have a great number of individuals without internet service,” a school release said. “We will keep you posted on further developments.”
You Might Like
Emergency crews respond to house fires in Nederland, Groves
The increasing list of damage caused by Hurricane Delta includes two house fires, one in Nederland and one in Groves.... read more