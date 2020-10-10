October 10, 2020

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 28-Oct. 4

By PA News

Published 12:05 am Saturday, October 10, 2020

The following individuals were arrested by Port Neches Police between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4:

  • Roy Lott, 43, other agency warrant(s)
  • Henry Wakefield, 75, other agency warrant(s)
  • Kenneth Lee, 37, public intoxication and other agency warrant(s)
  • Aaron Saucer, 18, public intoxication
  • Joelicia Levi, 30, other agency warrant(s)
  • Garett Morgan, 25, other agency warrant(s)
  • Rose Sweeney, 58, possession of a controlled substance
  • Nicholas Thomas, 42, other agency warrant(s)
  • Skyler Authement, 27, other agency warrant(s)
  • Michael Juneau, 60, assault and public intoxication
  • Bryan Melancon, 41, theft, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance
  • Cody McCarrell, 43, possession of a controlled substance 

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4:

Sept. 28

  • Officer investigated a report of burglary of a building in the 500 block of Orchard.
  • Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Sierra.
  • Officer investigated a report of theft in the 2200 block of 1st St.

Sept. 29

  • Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 1000 block of Llano.
  • Officer arrested a subject for public intoxication and other agency warrant(s) in the 900 block of Block St.
  • Officer arrested a subject for public intoxication in the 1500 block of Pine Lane.
  • Officer investigated a report of information in the 700 block of Ridgewood Dr.

Sept. 30

  • Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Magnolia @ 6th St.
  • Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ave. B.

Oct. 1

  • Officer arrested a subject for possession of a controlled substance in the 900 block of Rue Beausoleil.
  • Officer investigated a report of theft in the 1700 block of 10th St.
  • Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 1200 block of Nall.

Oct. 2

  • Officer investigated a report of forgery in the 300 block of Ave. D.
  • Officer arrested a subject for assault and public intoxication in the 800 block of Marion.

Oct. 3

  • Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 2900 block of Nall.
  • Officer investigated a report of leaving the scene of an accident in the 2800 block of Nall.
  • Officer investigated a report of failure to stop and render aid in the 600 block of Lee.
  • Officer arrested a subject for possession of a controlled substance and another subject for theft of a firearm, unlawfully carrying a weapon and 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance in the 2500 block of Magnolia.

Oct. 4

  • Officer investigated a report of theft in the 2700 block of Saba.
  • Officer investigated a report of burglary of a habitation in the 2100 of 3rd St.
  • Officer investigated a report of criminal mischief in the 2300 block of 10th St.
