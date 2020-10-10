Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 28-Oct. 4

The following individuals were arrested by Port Neches Police between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4:

Roy Lott, 43, other agency warrant(s)

Henry Wakefield, 75, other agency warrant(s)

Kenneth Lee, 37, public intoxication and other agency warrant(s)

Aaron Saucer, 18, public intoxication

Joelicia Levi, 30, other agency warrant(s)

Garett Morgan, 25, other agency warrant(s)

Rose Sweeney, 58, possession of a controlled substance

Nicholas Thomas, 42, other agency warrant(s)

Skyler Authement, 27, other agency warrant(s)

Michael Juneau, 60, assault and public intoxication

Bryan Melancon, 41, theft, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance

Cody McCarrell, 43, possession of a controlled substance

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4:

Sept. 28

Officer investigated a report of burglary of a building in the 500 block of Orchard.

Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Sierra.

Officer investigated a report of theft in the 2200 block of 1st St.

Sept. 29

Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 1000 block of Llano.

Officer arrested a subject for public intoxication and other agency warrant(s) in the 900 block of Block St.

Officer arrested a subject for public intoxication in the 1500 block of Pine Lane.

Officer investigated a report of information in the 700 block of Ridgewood Dr.

Sept. 30

Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Magnolia @ 6th St.

Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ave. B.

Oct. 1

Officer arrested a subject for possession of a controlled substance in the 900 block of Rue Beausoleil.

Officer investigated a report of theft in the 1700 block of 10th St.

Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 1200 block of Nall.

Oct. 2

Officer investigated a report of forgery in the 300 block of Ave. D.

Officer arrested a subject for assault and public intoxication in the 800 block of Marion.

Oct. 3

Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 2900 block of Nall.

Officer investigated a report of leaving the scene of an accident in the 2800 block of Nall.

Officer investigated a report of failure to stop and render aid in the 600 block of Lee.

Officer arrested a subject for possession of a controlled substance and another subject for theft of a firearm, unlawfully carrying a weapon and 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance in the 2500 block of Magnolia.

Oct. 4