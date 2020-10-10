PHOTOS — Figueroa’s Welding Wear seeks to be the FRC destination

Figueroa’s Welding Wear has become a go-to location for those in local industry to get outfitted for the job site.

The FRC clothing location has a wide variety of flame resistant apparel, offering new options and budget-conscious lightly-used items. All items are available from head to toe.

Owner Luis Figueroa stressed his locations are locally owned and operated, a message that brought out family, friends and members of the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce on Thursday to 4448 Gulfway Drive in Port Arthur to celebrate a ribbon cutting.

Figueroa started his business seven years ago and moved into Port Arthur to help celebrate and support the city’s revitalization.

Figueroa’s Welding Wear is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 409-960-9145.