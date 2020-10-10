Near 40,000 without power in Port Arthur & Mid-County; Entergy talks restoration efforts

Entergy Texas said as of 8:30 a.m. Saturday, there were 39,449 customers without power in the areas that include Groves, Nederland, Port Arthur, Port Neches, Sabine Pass and Taylor Landing.

The Port Arthur network suffered the following damages from Hurricane Delta: 30 downed poles, 4,500 feet of downed wires, 10 damaged transformers, 25 damaged circuit breakers and 15 damaged reclosers.

There are currently 115 additional resources to restore power with more expected to arrive Saturday.

Servicemen will be working today in the Groves area around Lee Street, Pure Atlantic Road, Sonnier Lane, Alamosa Street and Ryann Lane and in Port Arthur around Southwind, 4th Avenue and 10th Avenue.

Servicemen will also be working around 14th Street in Nederland.

More than 73,000 customers across Southeast Texas were without power as of 9 a.m. Saturday. Estimation times were not available.

Spectrum announced Saturday its crews would begin restoration of cable and internet services “as soon as conditions safely allow.”

The local telecom provider added local power is necessary to restore or troubleshoot service.

Delta was the second hurricane impacting Port Arthur in the past two months, following Laura on Aug. 27. Tropical Storm Beta was reduced to a depression when it reached Port Arthur on Sept. 22.