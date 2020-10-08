SCHOOL WEATHER UPDATES: PAISD, Tekoa move to virtual instruction

Due to the inclement weather situation expected Friday, Port Arthur Independent School District facilities will be closed to in-person learning.

All students will be required to attend virtually and completion of assignments is mandatory.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark L. Porterie said the district will reopen for in-person learning on Monday.

Teachers will be providing students with more detailed information as it pertains to class assignments as the day progresses.

Tekoa Academy

In preparation for inclement weather from Hurricane Delta, all classes at Tekoa Academy of Accelerated Studies STEM School in Port Arthur and Orange on Friday will be virtual.

There will be no face-to-face instruction.

For more information, call 409-982-5400.