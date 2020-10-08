Ghosts, ghouls & bowling: Great cause and good time strikes this month

Get ready to break out your Halloween costume and put on your bowling shoes because the ninth annual Cosmic Costume Bowling Tournament is right around the corner.

Make sure to put some thought into that costume and brush up on your bowling skills because there’s a trophy at stake.

The annual event hosted by the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce and Young Emerging Leaders is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27 at Max Bowl, 3500 Regional Drive.

Paige Snyder, membership director for the chamber, said sponsorships are available. One can get a five-person team together for $300.

“We are trying to sell out the entire bowling alley, and that means we’re looking to get 40 teams to participate in the event,” Snyder said. “This year the event is headed by the Young Emerging Leaders, a committee in the chamber.”

The purpose of YEL is to “identify, engage and connect like-minded individuals and offer them training in leadership and community involvement.” Its members are ages 21 to 40.

Judging

There will be judging based on individual costume and team costumes. A team with the most points in the game will receive a trophy.

The event is a fundraiser for the chamber but also much more.

“It is a team building event, a fun night out of networking,” Snyder said. “It’s a good time to come out and share camaraderie with other chamber members and businesses.”

The deadline to enter is Oct. 23. To do so, call the chamber at 409-963-1107 or visit portarthurtexas.com.