Texas Film Commission announces statewide Texas film round-up

AUSTIN – The Texas Archive of the Moving Image is offering a statewide Texas Film Round-Up mail-in during of October.

Individuals, businesses and institutions are invited to submit Texas-related films and videotapes for free digitization in exchange for contributing a digital copy of the materials for possible inclusion in the Archive’s online archive.

Texas Film Round-Up discovers, preserves and shares the stories of Texans by digitizing and providing access to their obsolete media.

The program has resulted in the digitization of more than 50,000 films and videotapes dating as far back as 1910 and spanning through the decades of media technology.

“We are so proud of our longstanding partnership with TAMI and the Texas Film Round-Up,” said director Stephanie Whallon. “We look forward to seeing the contributions from Texans and continuing the preservation of Texas’ rich history for both education and entertainment.”

A curated collection of more than 5,000 videos is available at texasarchive.org.

This online video-sharing platform welcomes the public to watch, explore, and learn about Texas history and culture. It also includes free lesson plans to assist educators in using the videos as primary and secondary source materials for teaching Texas and U.S. history.

To participate in this year’s month-long free digitization event, contributors are asked to register on the Archive’s website, then mail Texas-related films and videotapes, including home movies, industrial films, educational films, advertisements, local television and promotional films, directly to the Archive’s office.

The materials must be sent during October, will be digitized in Austin, then returned by mail to the owners, along with a digital copy.

More information about the program and its requirements is available at texasarchive.org/round-up.

