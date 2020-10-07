Partners in Primary Care nears Port Arthur opening, seeking new patients

Partners in Primary Care offers a unique approach to wellness after 65, with a dedicated Care Team trained to meet the unique health care needs of seniors.

Those who become a patient can enjoy convenient, one-stop primary care designed to proactively address physical and mental health, as well as a deep commitment to personal safety at every location.

Partners in Primary Care plans to be a leader in Southeast Texas, with one location slated to open in Port Arthur in October at 8555 Memorial Blvd., Suite 100.

Five other locations are already operational in the Houston area: Baytown, Downtown East, Gulfgate, Jacinto City and Pasadena.

Six more locations, including Port Arthur, are opening in 2020.

Call 713-804-4689 to schedule an in-person VIP tour or visit SeniorFocusedHouston.com

for a virtual grand opening anytime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Partners in Primary Care is Medicare Advantage friendly, accepting Aetna, Cigna, Humana, TexanPlus and WellCare of Texas Medicare Advantage plans.

Visit Partners in Primary Care on Facebook for activities and events.