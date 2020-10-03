PHOTO FEATURE: Educational Development Foundation delivers water for students
Breanne Furlough, chief marketing officer for Southeast Texas Educational Development Foundation, left, and Joe Tant with the organization, along with students from Little Cypress Junior High and a representative of the LCM Maintenance Department pose for a photo with the donation of 100 cases of bottled water for the students.
