Drive-by shooting rocks Griffing Park neighborhood
Police in Port Arthur are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place just after midnight Monday in the Griffing Park area.
Det. Sadie Guedry confirmed police were called at 12:19 a.m. in relation to the drive-by at a home in the 4600 block of Alamosa.
According to authorities, there was a person or persons in the home at the time of the shooting but no one was injured.
A possible motive for the shooting is unknown.
You Might Like
Sabine Pass School community battles raw sewage; city talks solution efforts
SABINE PASS — Soon as school resumed following a voluntary evacuation order for Tropical Storm Beta, Sabine Pass School faculty... read more