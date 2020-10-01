Michael C. Brau
Michael C. Brau, age 75 of Groves passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Mid-Jefferson Extended Care Hospital in Nederland.
Survivors so dear to his heart are his wife, Kathy Boutte Brau; daughter, Courtney Brau and her husband, and Mike’s friend, Troy
Wickler of Groves, daughter, Melissa Brau of Houston; grandchildren, Alec Brau, Gracie Wickler and Sophie Brau; brother, Wilbert “Baby” Brau of Groves; sister, Maxine Lovelace of Groves along with many nieces and nephews.
His dear friends and “partners in crime” Steve Snyder and Skip McCrae of Florida, his friend and “husband -in-law”, Ricky Radley of Groves along with his many friends around the world that he worked with.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Gertude Brau; his son, Christian Brau; brothers, Clarence, Harvey and Harroll Brau;
sisters, Ire Nell Vandevender and Shirley Holland.
Before retirement, he was the owner of Worldwide Industrial and Marine Technology, where he traveled the world for 30 years as a steamship turbine technician and loved every minute of it.
He was of the Lutheran Faith.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Mid-Jefferson Extended Care and Altus Hospice for their wonderful care given to him.
Visitation was held at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 6:00 PM till 8:00 PM. Arrangements for cremation are entrusted to Clayton Thompson Funeral Directors.
