Michael C. Brau, age 75 of Groves passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Mid-Jefferson Extended Care Hospital in Nederland.

Survivors so dear to his heart are his wife, Kathy Boutte Brau; daughter, Courtney Brau and her husband, and Mike’s friend, Troy

Wickler of Groves, daughter, Melissa Brau of Houston; grandchildren, Alec Brau, Gracie Wickler and Sophie Brau; brother, Wilbert “Baby” Brau of Groves; sister, Maxine Lovelace of Groves along with many nieces and nephews.

His dear friends and “partners in crime” Steve Snyder and Skip McCrae of Florida, his friend and “husband -in-law”, Ricky Radley of Groves along with his many friends around the world that he worked with.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Gertude Brau; his son, Christian Brau; brothers, Clarence, Harvey and Harroll Brau;

sisters, Ire Nell Vandevender and Shirley Holland.

Before retirement, he was the owner of Worldwide Industrial and Marine Technology, where he traveled the world for 30 years as a steamship turbine technician and loved every minute of it.

He was of the Lutheran Faith.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Mid-Jefferson Extended Care and Altus Hospice for their wonderful care given to him.

Visitation was held at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 6:00 PM till 8:00 PM. Arrangements for cremation are entrusted to Clayton Thompson Funeral Directors.