Nederland arrests, blotter for Sept. 21-27

The following individuals were arrested by Nederland Police from Sept. 21 to Sept. 27

Christy Bernal, 33, Nederland warrants

Israel Galvan, 27, warrant other agency

Rodderick Jones, 24, warrant other agency

Shanequil Williams, 41, warrant other agency

Jeremy Gary, 47, warrant other agency

Wareall Grogan, 29, Nederland warrants, fail to identify-give false information

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Sept. 21 to Sept. 27:

Sept. 21

An officer assisted another agency in the 1900 block of Helena.

Aggravated assault–family violence was reported in the 2100 block of Helena.

Sept. 22

An abandoned vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of Gary.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue D.

Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.

Unlawful carrying of a weapon within a weapon-free school zone was reported in the 2600 block of Helena.

A theft was reported in the 800 block of South 14½ Street.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1400 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1800 block of Gary.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 8600 block of Beauxart Garden Road.

Sept. 23

Burglary of a building was reported in the 800 block of Carriage Lane.

An information report was made in the 400 block of North 22nd Street.

An overdose was reported in the 2300 block of Montaigne.

A runaway was reported in the 2900 block of Canal.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1400 block of Franklin.

Sept. 24

A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 2100 block of Avenue C.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3500 block of Avenue D.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3100 block of Avenue A.

Assault-family violence was reported in the 3100 block of Avenue A.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of Atlanta.

Identity theft was reported in the 3500 block of Avenue A.

Sexual assault was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.

Sept. 25

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of Jackson.

Fraud was reported in the 1400 block of Arbor Court.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue H.

An assault was reported in the 1800 block of Seattle.

Theft was reported in the 100 block of South 2½ Street.

A runaway was reported in the 700 block of South 10th Street.

Terroristic threat was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and failure to identify/intentionally give false information in the 2800 block of FM 365.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1400 block of Franklin.

Sept. 26

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.

Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Helena.

Sept. 27