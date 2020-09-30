Nederland arrests, blotter for Sept. 21-27
The following individuals were arrested by Nederland Police from Sept. 21 to Sept. 27
- Christy Bernal, 33, Nederland warrants
- Israel Galvan, 27, warrant other agency
- Rodderick Jones, 24, warrant other agency
- Shanequil Williams, 41, warrant other agency
- Jeremy Gary, 47, warrant other agency
- Wareall Grogan, 29, Nederland warrants, fail to identify-give false information
Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Sept. 21 to Sept. 27:
Sept. 21
- An officer assisted another agency in the 1900 block of Helena.
- Aggravated assault–family violence was reported in the 2100 block of Helena.
Sept. 22
- An abandoned vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of Gary.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue D.
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.
- Unlawful carrying of a weapon within a weapon-free school zone was reported in the 2600 block of Helena.
- A theft was reported in the 800 block of South 14½ Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1400 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1800 block of Gary.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 8600 block of Beauxart Garden Road.
Sept. 23
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 800 block of Carriage Lane.
- An information report was made in the 400 block of North 22nd Street.
- An overdose was reported in the 2300 block of Montaigne.
- A runaway was reported in the 2900 block of Canal.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1400 block of Franklin.
Sept. 24
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 2100 block of Avenue C.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3500 block of Avenue D.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3100 block of Avenue A.
- Assault-family violence was reported in the 3100 block of Avenue A.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of Atlanta.
- Identity theft was reported in the 3500 block of Avenue A.
- Sexual assault was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
Sept. 25
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of Jackson.
- Fraud was reported in the 1400 block of Arbor Court.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue H.
- An assault was reported in the 1800 block of Seattle.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of South 2½ Street.
- A runaway was reported in the 700 block of South 10th Street.
- Terroristic threat was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and failure to identify/intentionally give false information in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1400 block of Franklin.
Sept. 26
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Helena.
Sept. 27
- Assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue C.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue F.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence in the 100 block of Avenue D.
