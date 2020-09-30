Dana Johnson appointed to Spindletop Center Board of Trustees

BEAUMONT — The Jefferson County Commissioners Court has appointed Dr. Dana Johnson to the Spindletop Center Board of Trustee seat vacated by Shirley Adams, who retired from the position after three years of service.

“I am so pleased to welcome Dr. Dana Johnson to the Jefferson County Board of Trustee seat vacated by Mrs. Adams,” said Holly Borel, chief executive officer of Spindletop Center.

“Dr. Johnson brings to the table a wealth of knowledge and experience and an interest in the important work of Spindletop Center supporting people who live with mental health and addiction conditions and intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

Johnson is a Beaumont native and honor graduate of Central Senior High School. She attended the University of Houston, where she earned a Doctorate in Pharmacy in 2003.

Johnson began her career at Christus Hospital St. Elizabeth, where she remains on staff today. She advanced to the position of director of pharmacy at Christus Hospital St. Mary from 2005-2009.

In 2009, Johnson went to work for Walgreens as the pharmacist in charge for many years.

Currently, Johnson serves as the director of pharmacy at Kate Dishman Rehabilitation Hospital.

She is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and attends Eastern Star Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoys spending time with her husband Dennis and 5-year-old son Daniel, as well as crafting and party planning.

Adams represented Jefferson County on the Spindletop Center Board of Trustees for three years.

“Spindletop Center is grateful for Shirley Adams’ heartfelt involvement and leadership on our Board of Trustees for three years,” said Borel. “We are sorry to say goodbye to her, and she will be greatly missed.”

Spindletop Center is a non-profit healthcare organization specializing in behavioral healthcare, programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and substance use services for each stage of life.