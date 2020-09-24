Susie Esque Bowden Allen, 83, transitioned to her heavenly home on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Visitation services will be held at Hannah Funeral Home, 3727 Lewis Drive.

Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Funeral Services will be held at St. James Catholic Church, 3617 Gulfway Drive.

Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Interment Live Oak Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.