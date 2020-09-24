Port Arthur water main break reported, outage could last 8 hours

A water main break has occurred in the 5200 Block of Lakeshore Drive.

Utility Operations crews are working to repair the leak as soon as possible, the City of Port Arthur said.

Residential and business customers from Duff Drive to Stadium Road and between Procter Street and Lakeside Drive may not have water services for approximately six to eight 8 hours.

Contact Water Dispatch at 409-983-8550 for status/questions.