Nederland, Lamar graduate promoted to Navy Lt.

Special to The News

panews@panews.com

Christopher N. Bishop, a 2014 Nederland High School and 2018 Lamar University graduate in engineering, has been promoted to the rank of Lt. JG in the U.S. Navy.

Bishop is the son of retired U.S. AF Major Steven N. Bishop and Tao Bishop of Nederland.

He and wife Bree and daughter Anslee are presently assigned to CEC, Civil Engineering on the U.S. territory of Guam.