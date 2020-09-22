Local group gives support to Orange church
The Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary, Cartagena Court 32 of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, recently extended a helping hand to their sisters of St. Therese Catholic Church in Orange.
On Sept. 15, monetary gift cards were donated to the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies of Court 44 members to assist them with recovery from Hurricane Laura.
