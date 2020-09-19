September 19, 2020

  • 72°

PHOTO: Port Arthur Newsmedia member joins Nederland Rotary

By PA News

Published 12:04 am Saturday, September 19, 2020

Port Arthur Newsmedia advertising representative Candace Hemelt, left, receives her induction packet this week into Nederland Rotary from Jimmy Harrison of Higginbotham Insurance, who is club president Pictured on the screen in the background is Becky Mason, Rotary’s district governor.

This week’s meeting took place at Dylan’s on 9th.

Print Article