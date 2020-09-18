Public hearing set for proposed U.S. 69 & Highway 73 interchange improvement in Port Arthur

On Sept. 24 at 4 p.m., TxDOT will present a virtual public meeting to discuss the proposed U.S. 69 and Highway 73 Interchange project.

All citizens interested in attending the virtual public meeting will need to log in at txdot.gov and search for “US 69/SH 73 Interchange” at the date and time indicated above.

Those persons requiring special assistance due to language barriers or who have special needs due to disability must notify TxDOT at 409-898-5745 no later than 4 p.m. on Monday.