Bruins turn back Indians in scrimmage, 28-10

BEAUMONT — Port Neches-Groves held a 10-7 lead against West Brook at one point, but the 6A Bruins found their offensive groove and got out of the short deficit en route to a 28-10 scrimmage victory Thursday night at the Beaumont ISD Stadium.

This was the only scrimmage for PNG, as 5A and 6A teams across Texas will kick off their seasons next week in a staggered start for UIL football.

PNG was looking for a tough test before a Sept. 25 season kickoff at home against Memorial, and the Indians found a familiar preseason foe in the Bruins, who are hoping to reach a state championship game for the second time in three years.

The Bruins, however, will get more time to prep for their season opener.

West Brook and Beaumont United agreed to change their Sept. 25 game into another scrimmage following an offseason of challenges in facing COVID-19.

The Bruins’ first official game will be Oct. 2 at Tomball Memorial.