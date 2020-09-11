BRIEF — PNGISD adds days to calendar due to hurricane
To provide some consistency to the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District calendar, the following days have been changed from staff development days to regular student days:
- Monday, Oct. 12
- Tuesday, Oct. 13
- Monday, Nov. 2
