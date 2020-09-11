September 11, 2020

Port Neches-Groves High School

BRIEF — PNGISD adds days to calendar due to hurricane

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Friday, September 11, 2020

To provide some consistency to the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District calendar, the following days have been changed from staff development days to regular student days:

  • Monday, Oct. 12
  • Tuesday, Oct. 13
  • Monday, Nov. 2
