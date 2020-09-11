BRIEF — Food distribution at Memorial High begins Saturday
Love’s Front Door and other sponsors will have a Hurricane Laura Food Distribution starting at noon Saturday at the Memorial High School parking lot.
The event is open to Port Arthur and Sabine Pass residents. Please bring an I.D. or proof of residency.
Call 832-797-7114 for information.
You Might Like
Weather officials monitor system in Gulf, another set to join it this weekend
A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms centered a couple of hundred miles northeast of the Central Bahamas is... read more