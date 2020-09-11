DEATH NOTICES: Sept. 11, 2020

Katherine Brown, 85, of Port Arthur died Thursday, September 10, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Barbara “Bobbie” Morris Maceiras, 81, of Port Acres, Texas passed away September 8, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s

Funeral Home in Nederland.

David Mosley, 59, of Port Arthur died Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Odon “Rodney” Hebert, 78, of Port Neches, Texas passed away September 11, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.