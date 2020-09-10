PHOTOS: Rainbow Bridge turns 82 years old
The Rainbow Bridge was originally built in 1938 between Port Arthur and Bridge City.
Workers building, what was then called, the Port Arthur-Orange Bridge in 1938.
On Tuesday the Rainbow Bridge turned 82 years old.
Cars traveling toward Port Arthur pass over the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday.
