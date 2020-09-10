September 10, 2020

  • 79°
Courtesy photo

PHOTOS: Rainbow Bridge turns 82 years old

By Cassandra Jenkins

Published 12:28 am Thursday, September 10, 2020

The Rainbow Bridge was originally built in 1938 between Port Arthur and Bridge City.

Courtesy photo

Workers building, what was then called, the Port Arthur-Orange Bridge in 1938.

Courtesy photo

On Tuesday the Rainbow Bridge turned 82 years old.

Courtesy photo

Cars traveling toward Port Arthur pass over the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday.

Print Article