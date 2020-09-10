Herbert John Ned Sr., 77, was born in Opelousas, LA to Albert Ned, Jr. and Arline Chenier Ned.

He departed this life Monday, August 24, 2020 peacefully in his home surrounded by family.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with

visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.