Tuesday night U.S. 69 crash sends many to the hospital

Numerous vehicles, possibly more than a half-dozen, were involved in a crash Tuesday night, that resulted in multiple people heading to the hospital.

At approximately 8:14 p.m. Tuesday, Port Arthur Police Department officers responded to the 10000 block of U.S. 69 in reference to a major motor vehicle crash near the Nederland Avenue exit.

There were several occupants with minor injuries who were taken to local hospitals by their private vehicles.

Two subjects were taken to a local hospital by Acadian EMS, one with serious injuries but in stable condition.

The crashes are under investigation by the Advanced Accident Reconstruction Team, and Port Arthur Police have not released details about the cause or citations.

The number of vehicles involved and total amount of people injured were not released.